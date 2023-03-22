Crews responding to water rescue for surfer in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Crews are on the scene of a water rescue for a surfer off the coast of Isla Vista, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said rescue water-crafts pulled a surfer from the water, whose board had washed ashore.

The status of the victim is not yet known.

Ocean Rescue: 6800 Blk Del Playa, IV. Surfer in the water 200yds out, lost surfboard/on beach. 2 Rescue Water-Crafts(RWC)launched from Goleta beach. SBC Fire drone over victim. Victim pulled from water by RWC and returning to Goleta Beach. More to come. CT5:03pm — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 23, 2023

The rescue is happening off the shore of 6800 block of Del Playa Dr, according to Safechuck.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.