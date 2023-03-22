Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Crews responding to water rescue for surfer in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Crews are on the scene of a water rescue for a surfer off the coast of Isla Vista, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said rescue water-crafts pulled a surfer from the water, whose board had washed ashore.

The status of the victim is not yet known.

The rescue is happening off the shore of 6800 block of Del Playa Dr, according to Safechuck.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

