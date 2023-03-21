Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Fallen tree closes portion of Highway 192 in Carpinteria

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– State Route 192 at Cravens Lans and Ocean Oaks Road is currently closed due to a fallen tree blocking all lanes of traffic as more rain hits the Central Coast, according to CalTrans District 5.

Caltrans does not have an estimated time for reopening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

