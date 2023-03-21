Fallen tree closes portion of Highway 192 in Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– State Route 192 at Cravens Lans and Ocean Oaks Road is currently closed due to a fallen tree blocking all lanes of traffic as more rain hits the Central Coast, according to CalTrans District 5.

Caltrans does not have an estimated time for reopening.

State Route 192 travelers: Tree down across all lanes between Cravens Lane and Ocean Oaks Road. No estimated time of reopening. #Carpinteria #SantaBarbaraCounty #Hwy192 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) March 21, 2023

