Caltrans crews prepare for incoming storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some flooded signs remain along the 101 through Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County.

They may come in handy again on Tuesday when the next storm arrives.

Caltrans Public Information Officer Alexa Bertola said they are prepared.

"Our equipment is already prepositioned out in the field," said Bertola, " Now, this allows for quicker response to flooding downed trees and possible slides and rock fall."

She said Caltrans will be keeping an eye on Highway 1 near Orcutt , Highway 135 in Los Alamos, the 101 through Santa Barbara and the 154 where rocks have fallen into the road during recent storms.

People returning home near Milpas in Santa Barbara parked near potholes.

They have noticed more potholes that seem to get larger when it rains.

Flooding closed a portion of Old Coast Highway near the Municipal Tennis Courts last Tuesday.

Some neighbors don't think it will rain hard enough to flood again.

But under the current Flood Watch people are being asked by first responders to avoid flood prone areas.

Construction projects including the round-a-bout on Coast Village Road could get behind schedule if it continues to rain this Spring.

Crews are using tarps, sandbag and wattles that absorb water to protect their projects.

Your News Channel will have more on the roads and rain tonight on the news.