Single-engine aircraft glides to safety following engine trouble in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – A single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Santa Ynez airport. All four passengers were unharmed.

The 1971 Maule M4 aircraft had engine trouble following takeoff Santa Barbara County Fire details.

The pilot glided the plane into a vineyard adjacent to the Santa Ynez airport.

No medical assistance was required and no fuel leaks have been reported by Santa Barbara County Fire Department.