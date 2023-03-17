Skip to Content
Semi truck caught fire on highway 101 north in Buellton early morning Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A semi truck caught on fire close to 4 a.m. on highway 101 north a half mile north of San Marcos Pass in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBC Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames, as well as, keep the fire from the packages inside the truck.

SBC Fire contained the flames to the rear trailer of the OnTrac package delivery truck. Cause remains unknown.

