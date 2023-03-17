Semi truck caught fire on highway 101 north in Buellton early morning Friday
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A semi truck caught on fire close to 4 a.m. on highway 101 north a half mile north of San Marcos Pass in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SBC Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames, as well as, keep the fire from the packages inside the truck.
SBC Fire contained the flames to the rear trailer of the OnTrac package delivery truck. Cause remains unknown.
Semi Truck Fire: Hwy 101 NB, 1/2 mi N of Hwy 154, Buellton. SBC Firefighters kept fire from reaching packages. Fire confined to rear trailer of OnTrac package delivery truck. #2 lane shut down temporarily. Cause under investigation CT 3:57am pic.twitter.com/3YTGR3aXmU— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 17, 2023