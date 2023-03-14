List of shelters for unhoused individuals throughout Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County offers the following storm shelters for those experiencing homelessness and encourages everyone to head indoors amid the increasing storm system.
SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COUNTY
- SANTA BARBARA
Unitarian Society of SB - 1535 Santa Barbara Street
- CARPINTERIA
Carpinteria Veteran's Memorial Hall - 941 Walnut Ave
The Freedom Warming Centers are also providing shelter at the below locations Tuesday and Wednesday.
SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COUNTY
- SANTA BARBARA
First United Methodist Church - 305 E. Anapamu St
- CARPINTERIA
Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road
SANTA BARBARA NORTH COUNTY
- LOMPOC
Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean
- SANTA MARIA
Atkinson Community Church - North 1000 Railroad Ave
PATH Santa Barbara at 816 Cacique Street also has rain beds available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Anyone with questions can contact City of Goleta Homelessness Services Coordinator Chuck Flacks at cflacks@cityofgoleta.org or 805-690-5125.