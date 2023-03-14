List of shelters for unhoused individuals throughout Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County offers the following storm shelters for those experiencing homelessness and encourages everyone to head indoors amid the increasing storm system.

SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COUNTY

SANTA BARBARA

Unitarian Society of SB - 1535 Santa Barbara Street



CARPINTERIA

Carpinteria Veteran's Memorial Hall - 941 Walnut Ave

The Freedom Warming Centers are also providing shelter at the below locations Tuesday and Wednesday.

First United Methodist Church - 305 E. Anapamu St

CARPINTERIA

Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road

SANTA BARBARA NORTH COUNTY

LOMPOC

Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean

SANTA MARIA

Atkinson Community Church - North 1000 Railroad Ave

PATH Santa Barbara at 816 Cacique Street also has rain beds available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Anyone with questions can contact City of Goleta Homelessness Services Coordinator Chuck Flacks at cflacks@cityofgoleta.org or 805-690-5125.