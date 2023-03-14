Junior League of Santa Barbara now accepting applications for community grants until the end of March

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Junior League of Santa Barbara has opened the application window for county non-profits to apply for Community Assistance Funds.

The league will accept applications through Friday, Mar. 31 and will award approximately $10,000 in grants this year to Santa Barbara County non-profits.

Awarded grants are typically between $500-$2,000. Questions about the application process are directed to Ashlyn Cavaletto, JLSB Community Council Director, at Grants@JLSantaBarbara.org.

In 2022, the JLSB awarded a total of $14,000 in CAF grants to seven non-profits: Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, Child Abuse Listening Mediation, Community Counseling and Education Center, Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, and Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

Priority in funding consideration is given to county non-profits whose projects and programs align with the JLSB's focus on improving the lives of at-risk young women to reach their full potential, the group explains.

For more information about these community assistance grants as well as a link to the application you will need to fill out, visit the Junior League of Santa Barbara's community assistance fund website.