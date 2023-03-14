City of Santa Barbara initiates free emergency parking on Ortega and Anacapa street due to the storm
SANTA BARBABRA, Calif.– The city of Santa Barbara is offering free storm parking on the roof top of the Ortega Parking Garage or Lot 10 for those needing safe emergency parking away from possible flood zones.
The free emergency parking program is in effect Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m.
More information can be found below.
- Members of the public must park the car and leave the parking garage- no camping allowed.
- The public must register with the Ambassador Team at the registration table on the ground floor to document the following: name, address, license plate number, make, model and color of vehicle, phone number and email.
- Ambassador team will provide an event ticket to be placed in vehicle for validation.
- Ambassadors will also provide a flyer with pertinent information regarding parking.