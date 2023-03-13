SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Solvang and Orcutt set to close this weekend
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Two SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Santa Barbara County are set to permanently close Friday and Saturday.
The locations in Solvang and Orcutt will close Mar. 17 and Mar. 18. While open community members can find in-person assistance on long-term storm recovery and financial aid assistance programs.
The closures are as follows:
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
- Solvang Superior Court (DLOC) – 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA, 93463,
- Hours of Operations: Tuesday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm, Saturday: 9am – 2pm
- Permanently Closes at 2 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
- Orcutt Union School District Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) – 500 Dyer Street, Orcutt, CA, 93455
- Hours of Operations: Monday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm
- Permanently Closes at 5 pm on Friday, March 17, 2023
Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West ensured continue service until closure.
"Until the Orcutt and Solvang centers close, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close their approved disaster loans."
Find more information and online assistance here.