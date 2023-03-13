Crews work near 101 in Montecito to prepare for next storm

MONTECITO, Calif.- Past freeway flooding has given first responders a good idea of the vulnerable areas.

People driving along the 101 through Montecito could see crews at work on Monday, the day before the next forecasted storm.

January's storm caused the temporary closure of the 101 near San Ysidro Creek.

First responders hope to prevent that again.

They are also in meetings working on plans to keep people out of harms way.

The same can be said in Ventura County where the Office of Emergency Services is aware that the anniversary of the first major landslide in La Conchita in 1995 was on March 10.

That slide buried nine homes, but no one died, unlike the deadly slide of 2005.

Rainfall back then was twice the seasonal average.

Your News Channel will have more on the storm preps tonight on the news.