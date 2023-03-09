Santa Barbara County Fire has additional resources in place ahead of incoming storm system
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside emergency departments have added additional personnel and equipment to expand storm resources and aid throughout the Mar. 9 to Mar.12 storm.
SBC Fire added approximately 38 additional personnel and heavy equipment including extra engines and extraction equipment.
The full list of prepositioned resources in place below.
Task Force Leader
- CRP (Carp/Summerland Fire) Type 6 Engine
- o LMP (Lompoc Fire) Type 6 Engine
- (2) Type 3 Engines from Santa Barbara County Fire Department located in Sisquoc and Buellton
Heavy Equipment Task Force Leader
- Heavy Equipment: Grader, Excavator and Loader- Los Alamos
- SBC Handcrew at Cachuma
- Emergency Communication Center Captain
- Logistics Section Chief
Please avoid creeks, rivers, and forming bodies of water.