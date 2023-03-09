Santa Barbara County Fire has additional resources in place ahead of incoming storm system

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside emergency departments have added additional personnel and equipment to expand storm resources and aid throughout the Mar. 9 to Mar.12 storm.

SBC Fire added approximately 38 additional personnel and heavy equipment including extra engines and extraction equipment.

The full list of prepositioned resources in place below.

Task Force Leader

CRP (Carp/Summerland Fire) Type 6 Engine

o LMP (Lompoc Fire) Type 6 Engine

(2) Type 3 Engines from Santa Barbara County Fire Department located in Sisquoc and Buellton

Heavy Equipment Task Force Leader

Heavy Equipment: Grader, Excavator and Loader- Los Alamos

SBC Handcrew at Cachuma

Emergency Communication Center Captain

Logistics Section Chief

Please avoid creeks, rivers, and forming bodies of water.