Grace Fisher Foundation opens Inclusive Arts Clubhouse for people with disabilities

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Grace Fisher Foundation unveils its new Inclusive Arts Clubhouse dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming space for young adults with disabilities to explore their own self-expression through art, music, dance, and more.

The clubhouse located at La Cumbre Plaza in Space F 118, next to the Museum of Sensory and Movement Experience, features art classes, dance floors, art exhibits, a local art shop and quiet spaces tailored to accommodate all people with disabilities on the spectrum.

While most programs are aimed at young adults there are adult programming options.

"The arts are such an important avenue for expression and creativity, but for children with disabilities or special needs, access to artistic opportunities can be limited,” shared founder Grace Fisher. “We are excited to provide a space where children can come together to explore their creativity and build lasting relationships. Our hope is that this inclusive arts clubhouse will be a positive force in the community, promoting understanding, empathy, and inclusion."

The clubhouse opens to the public Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with private events on Monday and Tuesday.