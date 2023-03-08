Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:28 am

Goleta city leaders plant trees in honor of Arbor week

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.-– The city of Goleta planted two new trees at Stow Grove Park in honor of Arbor Week.

Local city leaders including Mayor Paula Perotte, Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson, among many others planted the trees together.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Trees are not only good for the environment, but they also beautify our community and bring joy and spiritual renewal. All residents are urged to celebrate City of Goleta Arbor Week by planting and maintaining trees to promote the well-being of Goleta for years to come.”

The city of Goleta recognizes the week of Mar. 7 until Mar. 14 as Arbor week.

Bonus Tree Fun Fact: The city is home to the largest sycamore tree in the state and the largest willow tree in North America.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
arbor week
goleta
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content