One arrested for reckless driving and potential DUI following Tuesday morning police chase

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A driver is behind bars after leading Santa Barbara Sheriff deputies on a Tuesday morning chase on HWY 101.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department say deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving around 3:30 am. The driver then fled, leading law enforcement on a short chase before crashing on the highway near Olive Mill Drive.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a DUI and evading law enforcement.

Bail is set at 100,000.