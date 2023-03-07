New water bill assistance program available until the end of July through CommUnify of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – CommUnify of Santa Barbara County has announced a $1.4 million Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offering a one-time assistance payment for those in participating water and wastewater districts.

All applications must be submitted by the end of July. The application form can be found here or online at CommUnify's applications website.

Wondering if your water and wastewater district is participating? You can call the 2-1-1 HelpLine or visit CommUnify's info page on the program for a complete list of participating water districts at the bottom of the webpage.

This program is one of multiple programs CommUnify offers to county residents. Visit their website or contact their Communications Manager, Joni Kelly at 805-886-1869 ext. 1109 or by email at jkelly@CommUnifySB.org.