Goleta’s City Council weighs approval of Heritage Ridge housing plan

GOLETA, Calif. – The City Council of Goleta is currently considering approval of the Heritage Ridge housing project tonight at their council meeting.

The plan would transform the 17-acre lot near Camino Vista and South Los Carneros into a 332 unit housing complex.

One third of those new units would be designated to serve as affordable housing for seniors and low-income families.

Included within the project are plans for a 2-acre park.