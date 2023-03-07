Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 8:00 pm

Goleta’s City Council weighs approval of Heritage Ridge housing plan

Courtesy Heritage Ridge

GOLETA, Calif. – The City Council of Goleta is currently considering approval of the Heritage Ridge housing project tonight at their council meeting.

The plan would transform the 17-acre lot near Camino Vista and South Los Carneros into a 332 unit housing complex.

One third of those new units would be designated to serve as affordable housing for seniors and low-income families.

Included within the project are plans for a 2-acre park.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
City of Goleta
Community Involvement
Heritage Ridge housing project
housing
KEYT
local politics
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content