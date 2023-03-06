Skip to Content
UCSB Elings Hall evacuated due to possible chemical waste fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– UCSB evacuated the Elings Hall, Building 226, due to a fire in a chemical waste storage container, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Hazmat teams are on the scene, and firefighters are preparing for "Level A (encapsulated suit entry for chemical sampling/testing)," according to SBC Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck said approximately 70 people have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Safechuck said the cause and extent of the situation is under investigation.

On-site News Channel 3-12 crew report, that due to reports of hydrofluroric acid, firefighters used full body encapsulated suits to sweep the building, as the acid can quickly harm anyone it comes into contact.

Elings Hall will be closed until crews finish their investigation and determine the building safe. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Elings Hall is an engineering and science building.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

