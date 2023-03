Ocean water test results confirmed the waters off of West Beach are safe for recreational use after recent sewage contamination according to the county public health department's Environmental Health Services Division.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has removed the beach closure from Santa Barbara Harbor to a quarter-mile east of Stearns Wharf.

