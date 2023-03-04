Dos Pueblos mock trial team wins county-wide contest, now moves to state competition in March

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Dos Pueblos High School's mock trial team 'A' won the 40th annual Santa Barbara County Mock Trial competition and will move on to compete at the Mock Trial State Finals in Los Angeles on Mar. 17 to 19.

San Marcos High School came in second following a contested final round with Dos Pueblos' 'B' Team coming in third and Santa Barbara High School's team rounding out the top four at the event.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office co-sponsored the competition that hosted six teams from five county high schools.

Competing teams spent months after school preparing for the competition after receiving the rules and fictional case in September.

Associate Superintendent at SBCEO Ellen Barger, who oversees the program, explained, “The combination of individual preparation, intense team collaboration and mentorship from coaches, attorneys, and judges has a transformational effect on students' identities, future pursuits, and civic engagement.”

Over 50 local attorneys scored student's prosecution and defense teams contesting each other over a fictional robbery and battery case, People v. Franks, while Superior Court judges presided over the trials and rendered their verdicts.

Judge Brian Hill, a judge that presided over one of the final rounds, said, “Under the leadership of our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Susan Salcido, and Associate Superintendent, Ellen Barger, the High School Mock Trial competition and tournament was, once again, a great success. Along with the efforts of the County Education Office, there was tremendous support from parents, teachers, the local bar association and the Superior Court judges and administrators. Everyone involved in Mock Trial can take pride in the fact that Santa Barbara County has the reputation of being among the very best programs in the state. It is the kind of educational experience that develops leadership and teamwork values, and contributes to a deeper understanding and respect for democratic institutions.”