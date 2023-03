GAVIOTA, Calif. – An Amtrak Train collided with a wood chipper on a trailer around 10:41 a. m. at the 11000 block of Calle Real near Gaviota. Train tracks in the area have been shut down.

The incident commander reports no injuries on the train and the driver of the truck hauling the wood chipper has declined medical transport for their minor injuries.

