Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 5:36 pm

Santa Barbara Police seize over 20 pounds of crystal meth and fentanyl intended for illegal sale

Santa Barbara Police Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Police Department seized over 20 pounds of illegal drugs including crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in a month-long investigation into drug dealing in the city.

The drugs hold a street value of $130,000 and is unclear from the SB police media release how, where, and if anyone was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Case and a firearm were also recovered in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about fentanyl drug dealers are encouraged to call the SBPD Special Investigations Unit at (805) 897-2339.  A message can be left anonymously. 

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content