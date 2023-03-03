Santa Barbara Police seize over 20 pounds of crystal meth and fentanyl intended for illegal sale

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Police Department seized over 20 pounds of illegal drugs including crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in a month-long investigation into drug dealing in the city.

The drugs hold a street value of $130,000 and is unclear from the SB police media release how, where, and if anyone was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Case and a firearm were also recovered in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about fentanyl drug dealers are encouraged to call the SBPD Special Investigations Unit at (805) 897-2339. A message can be left anonymously.