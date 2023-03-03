Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Police Department investigate Wednesday death on Chapala Street

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A man died on Chapala Street following a medical emergency around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police initially responded to a 911 call of a man assaulting another person on the ground in the 900 block of Chapala Street, but upon arrival discovered the individual was performing CPR on an unresponsive man.

Santa Barbara City Fire alongside paramedics continued CPR for 30 minutes once on the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Cause of death remains unknown as the investigation is ongoing. The identity will be withheld until family is notified.

Santa Barbara
Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

