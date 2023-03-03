Santa Barbara County seeks public input through Climate Adaptation survey

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department is looking for public responses through their Climate Action Plan survey.

The survey will be used to improve adaptation plans for a changing environment as part of the county's Climate Adaptation Plan.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said, “We highly encourage all residents to take this opportunity to share their thoughts, concerns, and experiences as we look to implement strategies that will benefit community members countywide.”

For any direct questions about the program, contact Whitney Wilkinson, the Adaptation Plan Project Manager at wwilkinson@countyofsb.org.