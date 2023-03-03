Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:14 pm

Santa Barbara County seeks public input through Climate Adaptation survey

Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department is looking for public responses through their Climate Action Plan survey.

The survey will be used to improve adaptation plans for a changing environment as part of the county's Climate Adaptation Plan.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said, “We highly encourage all residents to take this opportunity to share their thoughts, concerns, and experiences as we look to implement strategies that will benefit community members countywide.”

For any direct questions about the program, contact Whitney Wilkinson, the Adaptation Plan Project Manager at wwilkinson@countyofsb.org.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
climate
Climate Action Plan
environment
KEYT
public survey
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content