Santa Barbara - South County
Published 10:40 am

Roofing tar spill reduces northbound Fairview overpass to one lane

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The northbound Fairview overpass in Goleta is down to one lane following a roofing tar spill as cleanup is underway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBSO and Caltrans will be on-site for another hour for cleanup.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

