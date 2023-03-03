Roofing tar spill reduces northbound Fairview overpass to one lane

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The northbound Fairview overpass in Goleta is down to one lane following a roofing tar spill as cleanup is underway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBSO and Caltrans will be on-site for another hour for cleanup.

Hazardous Condition: Fairview NB Overpass, Goleta. SBC ME12 responded, appears to be roofing tar from an unknown source. SBSO and CalTrans on scene for cleanup for an additional hour. Reported that one lane is now open. CT 09:14am pic.twitter.com/2UqKLuzaxw — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 3, 2023

