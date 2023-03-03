Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Carpinteria starts Active Adult and Senior Services Event starting March 14

City of Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Starting Mar. 14, the City of Carpinteria is starting its Active Adult and Senior Services Programming hosted at Girls Inc. at 5315 Foothill Rd. in Carpinteria starting at 9:30 a.m.

Each Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, community members are invited to enjoy some coffee and snacks while hearing about activities and resources available for seniors around town as well as participate in the City's plans for a permanent senior center.

The City of Carpinteria also has a webpage with more information for all active adults and seniors in the local area here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

