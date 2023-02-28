Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County residents in need of home repairs can check out Habitat Santa Barbara

HABITAT SANTA BARBARA

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Habitat Santa Barbara and the City of Goleta are promoting home repair programs for area residents including the "Critical Home Repairs" and "A Brush with Kindness".

There are some requirements to qualify including:

  • Own and occupy a home in southern Santa Barbara County in need of repairs
  • Meet income guidelines
  • Possess or be willing to acquire Homeowners Insurance
  • Be willing to partner with Habitat Santa Barbara

For more information, visit sbhabitat.org.

The "Critical Home Repair" program focuses on health, safety, and security through accessibility improvements and repairs that support aging in place for qualifying homeowners.

The "A Brush with Kindness" program is an exterior-specific home preservation service for those struggling to maintain their homes.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

