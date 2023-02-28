Santa Barbara County residents in need of home repairs can check out Habitat Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Habitat Santa Barbara and the City of Goleta are promoting home repair programs for area residents including the "Critical Home Repairs" and "A Brush with Kindness".

There are some requirements to qualify including:

Own and occupy a home in southern Santa Barbara County in need of repairs

Meet income guidelines

Possess or be willing to acquire Homeowners Insurance

Be willing to partner with Habitat Santa Barbara

For more information, visit sbhabitat.org.

The "Critical Home Repair" program focuses on health, safety, and security through accessibility improvements and repairs that support aging in place for qualifying homeowners.

The "A Brush with Kindness" program is an exterior-specific home preservation service for those struggling to maintain their homes.