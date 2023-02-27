Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 12:56 pm

Two males trapped in storm drain rescued by Santa Barbara Fire using jaws-of-life

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two males were stuck in a storm drain off of Las Positas in Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Fire Department used the jaws-of-life to free the trapped pair.

The males, one adult and one minor, had entered the storm drain from a downstream location according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency responders originally received the call of the trapped duo near the north end of the Earl Warren Showgrounds around 11:27 a.m.

The metal grate they were trapped by is used to prevent large boulders form blocking the storm drain they had followed to that point.

