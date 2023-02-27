Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:39 pm

Small Business Administration loans for storm-impacted private non-profits is Mar. 27

County of Santa Barbara

STORM-IMPACTED COUNTIES, Calif. – The deadline to apply for U. S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for property damage or economic injury related to rainstorms in December 2022 and January 2023 is Mar. 27, 2023.

Private non-profits that provide essential governmental services of any size are eligible for these loans of up to $2 million. SBA can also lend additional funds to help offset costs for improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage.

Applicants can apply online here or call the SBA's customer service line at 800-659-2955 or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For those that are deaf, hard of hearing, or have limited speech, dial 7-1-1.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
loan assistance
private non-profits
rainstorm impact
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
U. S. Small Business Administration
ventura county
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content