Small Business Administration loans for storm-impacted private non-profits is Mar. 27

STORM-IMPACTED COUNTIES, Calif. – The deadline to apply for U. S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for property damage or economic injury related to rainstorms in December 2022 and January 2023 is Mar. 27, 2023.

Private non-profits that provide essential governmental services of any size are eligible for these loans of up to $2 million. SBA can also lend additional funds to help offset costs for improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage.

Applicants can apply online here or call the SBA's customer service line at 800-659-2955 or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For those that are deaf, hard of hearing, or have limited speech, dial 7-1-1.