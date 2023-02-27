Commercial roof caves in during storm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -A roof caved in on a popular business at the Casitas Plaza Shopping Center during the latest storm.

It happened at Goodwill between CVS and Albertsons. No other businesses were damaged.

The City of Carpinteria posted a limited entry sign at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"I am really sad that the ceiling collapsed here at the Goodwill, I shop here often, actually, "said Carpinteria resident Leslie Westbrook, "But I am glad that it happened in the middle of the night when nobody was hurt. It also makes you concerned about the rest the building a little bit as well.

Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties could no be reached in time to comment for this report, but crews put up a sign that says "Closed Temporarily; We will be back soon!"

Shopper Yvonne Parsons said she was shocked by the sign and boarded up entrance.

Little Caesars franchise operator Abhishek Bhandari noticed leaks in his roof during the rain. He said other small businesses did, too.

"I am a little scared about my building, too, I think the land owner should take care of that a look at the roof," said Bhandari.

Former roofing maintenance worker James Clement happened to be passing by and said whether it's a commercial property or a home all roofs and gutters need to be checked and cleared regularly especially during winter weather.

Your News Channel will have more the Goodwill damage and roof safety tonight on the news.