AT&T users in San Roque and La Cumbre neighborhoods report issues for outgoing calls

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Customers of AT&T in the San Roque and La Cumbre neighborhoods reported having trouble with their outgoing calls this week.

AT&T in La Cumbre Plaza said there is an issue with cell service in these spots due to storm-related damage to cell towers from the recent storms.

While damage to towers has caused similar issues for days at a time, this time, customers have been told it could take up to a week or more to return service to cell phones in those areas.

This issue is currently limited to these areas and cell service has been reported to be available for some customers outside of those neighborhoods.

AT&T recommended either leaving these neighborhoods to find an area with better cell-service or WiFi while they handle the issue.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

