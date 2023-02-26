Icy conditions on Cold Spring Bridge on Hwy. 154 results in multi-car accident

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire and CHP are on scene for an accident involving eight passenger vehicles and one semi-truck on Highway 154's Cold Spring Bridge blocking all traffic.

SB County Fire cites icy road conditions on the bridge as a contributing factor and that three separate accidents earlier in the morning resulted in one elderly man with moderate injuries and two pregnant women needing extrication. All three were taken to SB Cottage Hospital.

Multiple roads along Highway 154 including East Camino Cielo and Gibraltar remain closed.

According to the CHP, numerous reports have been received of people driving around or ignoring road closure signs resulting in stuck vehicles and increasing response times for public assistance.