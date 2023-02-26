Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:49 am

Icy conditions on Cold Spring Bridge on Hwy. 154 results in multi-car accident

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire and CHP are on scene for an accident involving eight passenger vehicles and one semi-truck on Highway 154's Cold Spring Bridge blocking all traffic.

SB County Fire cites icy road conditions on the bridge as a contributing factor and that three separate accidents earlier in the morning resulted in one elderly man with moderate injuries and two pregnant women needing extrication. All three were taken to SB Cottage Hospital.

Multiple roads along Highway 154 including East Camino Cielo and Gibraltar remain closed.

According to the CHP, numerous reports have been received of people driving around or ignoring road closure signs resulting in stuck vehicles and increasing response times for public assistance.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
Cold Spring Bridge
KEYT
road closures
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
Weather
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content