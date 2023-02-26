Former SBCC art instructor remembered

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A memorial took place on Sunday for a former Santa Barbara City college art instructor.

Nevin Littlehale was an award winning sculptor who inspired countless students.

One of them set up a metal foundry at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Littlehale also mentored, made art and volunteered for the Santa Barbara Art Museum, Santa Barbara Beautiful and The Art Fund.

Artists, friends and family, some who came all the way from Japan, celebrated his life at the Palm Park Beach House.

Littlehale's brother Brian Littlehale said, "To Nevin all forms of artistic expression were sacred. a language of love, if you will."

Students described him as unique, generous, hopeful and dedicated.

Littlehale died in December at the age of 55.

Art lovers will find a link to some of his work at nevinsart.com.