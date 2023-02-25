City of Santa Barbara to open summer camp registration on Apr. 5

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara will open summer camp registration on Apr. 5 with the most in-demand camps opening at 9 a.m. and the remaining camps opening up at noon of the same day.

The in-demand camps opening at 9 a.m. on Apr. 5 include: Ceramics, Junior Lifeguards, and Hearts Horse Experience Camp. For a full list of available summer camps, click here.

The city's Parks and Recreation summer camps range from $8 to $24 per hour and eligible families can apply for scholarships. Interested in applying for a scholarship? Click here to learn more.

Parks and Recreation will also continue to offer the Summer Fun program of nine weeks of free childcare to families unable to afford summer camps.

“Summer is a time when working families need childcare and it is critical that they have a safe, fun, and engaging place to send their children,” said Adam Porte, Recreation Supervisor. “Each year, we strive to provide unique, high-quality camp options with prices local families can afford.”

The city's summer camps worked with over 3,000 participants in 2022 alone.

Questions can be directed to Eryn Blazey at 805-564-5589 or via email at EBlazey@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.