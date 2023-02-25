Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 4:09 pm

City of Santa Barbara to open summer camp registration on Apr. 5

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara will open summer camp registration on Apr. 5 with the most in-demand camps opening at 9 a.m. and the remaining camps opening up at noon of the same day.

The in-demand camps opening at 9 a.m. on Apr. 5 include: Ceramics, Junior Lifeguards, and Hearts Horse Experience Camp. For a full list of available summer camps, click here.

The city's Parks and Recreation summer camps range from $8 to $24 per hour and eligible families can apply for scholarships. Interested in applying for a scholarship? Click here to learn more.

Parks and Recreation will also continue to offer the Summer Fun program of nine weeks of free childcare to families unable to afford summer camps.

“Summer is a time when working families need childcare and it is critical that they have a safe, fun, and engaging place to send their children,” said Adam Porte, Recreation Supervisor. “Each year, we strive to provide unique, high-quality camp options with prices local families can afford.”

The city's summer camps worked with over 3,000 participants in 2022 alone.

Questions can be directed to Eryn Blazey at 805-564-5589 or via email at EBlazey@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
City of Santa Barbara
City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department
EDUCATION
KEYT
Santa Barbara
summer camps
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content