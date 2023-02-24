Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 12:12 pm

Rainstorms bring road closures across Santa Barbara County

County of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Check here for updates on road closures and conditions in Santa Barbara County.

According to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol as of 12:30 p.m. Friday:

  • Both directions of Highway 192 in Montecito is closed between Valley Club Rd and Birnamwood due to a fallen tree, more fallen branches have blocked Hwy. 192 near Toro Canyon Park Rd.
  • Highway 135 is closed from Bell St. to San Antonio Road East (about nine miles) due to flooding
  • Flooding is reported on Foothill / 192 west of Cravens Ln in Carpinteria
  • Also reports of flooding on State Route 1 near Thornberry Rd. north of Guadalupe
  • Road closures have been reported on Black Road between Main Street and Stowell Road and on West Sonya Road from Depot Street to S. Thornburg Street in Santa Maria

In addition, College Park Skatepark in Lompoc will remain closed due to a risk of a falling tree shown below.

PC: City of Lompoc

These are evolving situations, check back here for updates.

For a look at San Luis Obispo County road updates, click here.

For a live look at traffic and travel times, click here.

For more information on the storm and your latest forecast, click here.

