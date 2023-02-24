Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:36 am

Emergency permitting reference for private properties in the county as storms hit area

County of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County-wide organizations, such as Santa Barbara County's Flood Control District or Planning and Development Department, normally do not issue repair permits, but in emergency situations, the permitting process does undergo some changes.

Here is a booklet on permitting guidlines for Ventura County that Santa Barbara County notes is very helpful.

Generally, private landowners will need to provide a location map, parcel number, nature of the emergency work, dates of damage/repairs, conditions of the watercourse, photos and any other pertinent information during emergency permitting periods.

For unincorporated areas of the county in need of structure repairs, the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department will handle those permit requests.

For creek-bank repair and drainage work that does not involve structures, the SBCP&D Department will only issue permits for specific cases with large scale grading required.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service has programs that may help fund private property restoration due to natural disasters. Requests must be received within 60 days of being able to access the property.

To contact the NRCS District Conservationist Emma Chow at emma.chow@usda.gov or call at 805-863-9926.

For emergencies, residents can contact local regulatory staff at the following contacts:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
emergency permitting
KEYT
private property assistance
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content