Emergency permitting reference for private properties in the county as storms hit area

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County-wide organizations, such as Santa Barbara County's Flood Control District or Planning and Development Department, normally do not issue repair permits, but in emergency situations, the permitting process does undergo some changes.

Here is a booklet on permitting guidlines for Ventura County that Santa Barbara County notes is very helpful.

Generally, private landowners will need to provide a location map, parcel number, nature of the emergency work, dates of damage/repairs, conditions of the watercourse, photos and any other pertinent information during emergency permitting periods.

For unincorporated areas of the county in need of structure repairs, the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department will handle those permit requests.

For creek-bank repair and drainage work that does not involve structures, the SBCP&D Department will only issue permits for specific cases with large scale grading required.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service has programs that may help fund private property restoration due to natural disasters. Requests must be received within 60 days of being able to access the property.

To contact the NRCS District Conservationist Emma Chow at emma.chow@usda.gov or call at 805-863-9926.

For emergencies, residents can contact local regulatory staff at the following contacts:

United States Army Corps of Engineers: Crystal Huerta 805-585-2143 or Crystal.Huerta@usace.army.mil.

United States Fish and Wildlife Service: Chris Dellith 805-667-3308 or Chris_Dellith@fws.gov

National Marine Fisheries Service: Brittany Struck 562-432-3905 or Brittany.Struck@noaa.gov

California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Steve Gibson 562-342-2106 or Steve.Gibson@wildlife.ca.gov

Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board: Phillip Hammer 805-549-3882 or Phillip.Hammer@waterboards.ca.gov