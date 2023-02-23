Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 9:01 am

PATH Santa Barbara and Freedom Warming Center open as shelters from the winter weather

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– PATH Santa Barbara and the Freedom Warming Center are open for those needing shelter from the winter weather.

Find exact details on each shelter below:

  • PATH Santa Barbara has 26 beds open for inclement weather through Sunday Feb. 26. The shelter at 816 Cacique St. will open at 4 p.m. on a first come/first serve basis.
  • The Freedom Warming Center will open starting Thursday Feb. 23 through Saturday Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the Unitarian Society – 1535 Santa Barbara St.

To follow the most up to date alerts from the county as winter weather rolls in sign up for alerts at Ready SBC.org.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
warming centers
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content