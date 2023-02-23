PATH Santa Barbara and Freedom Warming Center open as shelters from the winter weather
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– PATH Santa Barbara and the Freedom Warming Center are open for those needing shelter from the winter weather.
Find exact details on each shelter below:
- PATH Santa Barbara has 26 beds open for inclement weather through Sunday Feb. 26. The shelter at 816 Cacique St. will open at 4 p.m. on a first come/first serve basis.
- The Freedom Warming Center will open starting Thursday Feb. 23 through Saturday Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the Unitarian Society – 1535 Santa Barbara St.
To follow the most up to date alerts from the county as winter weather rolls in sign up for alerts at Ready SBC.org.