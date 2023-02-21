Santa Barbara Fair and Expo April event wins 15 separate awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo held in April of 2022 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds won 15 separate awards in the "small fair category–under 50,000 attendance" at the Western Fairs Association's annual convention.

The non-profit trade association serves the fair industry in the western United States and Canada.

The complete list of awards for the "Meet Me at the Fair"-themed event are below: