Santa Barbara Fair and Expo April event wins 15 separate awards
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo held in April of 2022 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds won 15 separate awards in the "small fair category–under 50,000 attendance" at the Western Fairs Association's annual convention.
The non-profit trade association serves the fair industry in the western United States and Canada.
The complete list of awards for the "Meet Me at the Fair"-themed event are below:
- 1st Place - Overall Marketing Campaign
- 1st Place - Fair Commemorative Poster
- 1st Place - Fair Logo
- 1st Place - Spanish TV Ad
- 1st Place - Spanish Radio Ad
- 1st Place - Social Media Ads
- 1st Place - Photo - Entertainment & Grounds Acts
- 2nd Place- English TV Ad
- 2nd Place- English TV Series of Ads
- 2nd Place- English Radio Ad
- 2nd Place- English Radio Series of Ads
- 2nd Place- Carnival Photo
- 3rd Place- Fair Program Schedule
- 3rd Place- Photo - Animals with or without People
- 3rd Place- Photo - People at the Fair