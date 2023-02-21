Fr. Gomez plans to bring Ash Wednesday to the people

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rev. Egren Gomez will spend part of Ash Wednesday offering ashes to people who walk or drive into the Holy Cross Catholic Church car port between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

"One of the awesome things that we are doing this year with Ash Wednesday is [Pope]Frances has been telling us to take the church to the streets because that is what Jesus did," said Fr. Gomez.

He is reaching out before Lent.

"We are going to have curbside ashes and so with folks that are out there here on the Mesa if they want to get their ashes curbside, if they want to get a hug or if they want to create, whatever it is that they are feeling they want to do we will be available for them."

He also plans to dedicate the day to his late friend Bishop David O'Connell who was killed in his Hacienda Heights home over the weekend.

Ash Wednesday is an annual high holiday of the church.

"It is really a beautiful day, what we do it we literally put ashes on their forehead, everyone who is walking around who is Catholic is walking around with a mark symbol and it causes a lot of curiosity," said Fr. Gomez, "Bottom line is it a moment a pause to begin the journey a 40 day journey of transformation."

He said his theme at the church is transformation or metamorphosis.

He said it is a time to settle, to be quiet, pray and and listen.

On the eve before Ash Wednesday, people are having a night of music, dancing, wining and dining at places such as the Palace Grill in Santa Barbara.

For more information about Ash Wednesday services at Holy Cross visit holycrosssantabarbara.org.

