Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:52 pm

Adam’s Angels volunteers get to work before rain

Contributed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-During the pandemic Adam McKaig created the nonprofit to help people in need and the all volunteer organization is still going strong.

Volunteers meet on Monday nights in Santa Barbara to fill bags with the things people without shelter need.

With rain in the forecast, those needs include survival equipment, food, clothing and toiletries.

All of the items are donated.

McKaig, who is a realtor by day, has been joined by countless volunteers who enjoy giving back to the community as much as he does.

For more information visit https://www.adamsangels-sb.org

Your News Channel will have more on the effort tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content