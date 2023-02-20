Adam’s Angels volunteers get to work before rain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-During the pandemic Adam McKaig created the nonprofit to help people in need and the all volunteer organization is still going strong.

Volunteers meet on Monday nights in Santa Barbara to fill bags with the things people without shelter need.

With rain in the forecast, those needs include survival equipment, food, clothing and toiletries.

All of the items are donated.

McKaig, who is a realtor by day, has been joined by countless volunteers who enjoy giving back to the community as much as he does.

For more information visit https://www.adamsangels-sb.org

Your News Channel will have more on the effort tonight on the news.