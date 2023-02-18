KCSB’s fund drive runs through Friday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-KCBS's annual fund drive is underway.
The radio station started by a student became the first University of California station to be licensed.
The drive encourages listeners to donate.
In return, there are thank you gifts .
There is also station merchandise to buy.
All the money raised will cover day to day operations and local events and workshops.
KCSB has been a champion of free speech and has helped keep students and locals informed.
The drive runs through Friday, Feb. 24.
For more information or to listen online visit https://www. kcsb.org