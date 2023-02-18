KCSB’s fund drive runs through Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-KCBS's annual fund drive is underway.

The radio station started by a student became the first University of California station to be licensed.

The drive encourages listeners to donate.

In return, there are thank you gifts .

There is also station merchandise to buy.

All the money raised will cover day to day operations and local events and workshops.

KCSB has been a champion of free speech and has helped keep students and locals informed.

The drive runs through Friday, Feb. 24.

For more information or to listen online visit https://www. kcsb.org