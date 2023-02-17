Santa Barbara County Animal Services note increase in animals helped and adopted in 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Animal Services released their 2022 annual report detailing an increase in the total number of animals receiving care and a substantial increase in the number of animals placed though adoption and foster care over the previous year.

SBCAS provided direct care for 4,601 animals in 2022, an increase of almost three percent compared to 2021.

SBCAS placed 1,934 pets though their adoption program and had 1,246 foster matches last year.

“SBCAS is building the largest foster network on the Central Coast, resulting in fewer animals living isolated in kennels and more flexibility to adapt to the community’s needs,” said SBCAS Director Sarah Aguilar.

Additional programs through SBCAS recorded 969 pets successfully reunited with their families and 2,399 pets that received spay and neuter surgeries.

One of those reunifications is shown in the featured image.

Professional animal care did not work alone as more than 13,879 hours were donated by volunteers from the community in 2022.

“We are reconnecting with our community members as we encourage them to visit us and help care for pets who are temporarily without families,” Aguilar commented. “County residents are reaching out to volunteer, foster, donate, and adopt in numbers that we haven’t seen since before the pandemic

The work continues into 2023 as an average of 14 animals per day enter shelters in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara since November of last year according to the county-wide animal services agency.

For more information about participating or curious to find out the array of services provided by the SBCAS, visit their webpage.