Rep. Carbajal hosts Feb. 15 forum on housing availability for growing space industry

LOMPOC, Calif. – Congressmember Salud Carbajal hosted a forum on Feb. 15 to discuss local housing availability to meet expected demand from a growing commercial space industry centered around Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Carbajal was joined by fellow Central Coast elected officials, local economic development groups, real estate developers and officials from Vandenberg Space Force Base as both the twin needs of housing availability and affordability for service members and civilians were discussed.

"The shortage of affordable housing – whether a family is renting or hoping to buy – is nothing short of a crisis in our region,” said Rep. Carbajal at the forum. “But Vandenberg is in a unique position. The U.S. commercial launch industry is on the cusp of a 60 to 100 percent increase in launch rates over the next five years, which will bring economic opportunities to our community but it will also strain our housing supply."

Carbajal is uniquely placed as a member of the House Armed Forces Committee to make an impact on the local commercial space industry at the federal level.

Indeed, Fiscal Year 2023's National Defense Authorization Act included provisions authored by Carbajal specifically to accommodate the expanding Vandenberg-based space industry.