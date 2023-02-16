LA man hits Blackjack progressive jackpot at the Chumash Casino Resort walking home with $225k

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.– A Los Angeles man took home $225,091 in a special bonus spin Blackjack table with a side wager at the game's progressive jackpot at the Chumash Casino Resort this past Valentine's Day.

The LA man hit the Chumash Casino Resort's jackpot a little before midnight Tuesday alongside his wife.

“At first my wife didn’t know what was going on,” the man said. “When I told her what had just happened, she started jumping, screaming and shaking.”

The man plans to use the money to pay off all of of his debts and will return to his now lucky spot more often.

“I’m so happy and glad that I won the jackpot, I wasn’t expecting that. I thanked the dealer and I’m so thankful to the casino, of course. So happy for the opportunity to win a big jackpot.”