Carbajal-introduced legislation delivers $29 million to California for gun violence prevention

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Congressman Salud Carbajal's pursuit of federal funding for gun violence reduction programs crossed an important threshold on Feb. 14, as the first 49 awardees were announced by the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance.

California's gun violence reduction programs were included in the announcement with the largest award for any single state at $29 million.

This program's funding comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed in June of last year.

Included in the BSCA, was $750 million for states and territories to create and administer gun safety measures including "red flag" laws, these recently announced recipients are the first using this money.

The Extreme Risk Protection Act, introduced by Carbajal, passed the House on Jun. 9, 2022 and detailed programs included in the BSCA, such as federal funding and support for creating or continuing extreme risk protection order programs as well as state crisis intervention court proceedings.

Congressman Carbajal explained, “Since I came to Congress, I advocated for us to create this fund to support red-flag laws because the data proves that these crisis intervention tools work. And every day that we improve awareness of these tools, which have been implemented in red and blue states alike and which have been repeatedly proven to uphold due process, the better chance we have at reducing gun deaths in our communities. I’m proud to see California receive this first infusion of funds from the law that I proudly helped create last year – and look forward to working with our state and local justice systems to put them to the best use possible.”

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansion of California's red flag law, known as Gun Violence Restraining Orders, on Sep. 30, 2022 to allow eligible petitioners to include additional family members, roommates and/or individuals with a dating or co-parent relationship with anyone who may pose a rick to themselves or others.