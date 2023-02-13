Vitalant sponsors blood drives throughout February, offer gift cards for life-saving donations
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Vitalant, a non-profit blood services provider, is asking eligible donors to help meet critical patient need for blood donations at one of their upcoming February blood drives.
Blood Drive Schedule:
- Tuesday, February 14 in Lompoc at 100 E. Locust Avenue from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 14 in Santa Barbara at Westmont College at 955 La Paz Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 15 in Santa Barbara at Santa Barbara County Public Health at 260 North San Antonio Rd. from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 15 in Port Hueneme at Parkview Elementary School at 1416 N. 6th Place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 17 in Lompoc at Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 1515 East Ocean Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, February 24 in Santa Barbara at Cottage Hospital at 400 W. Pueblo St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 28 in Goleta at Camino Real Marketplace at 7046 Marketplace Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Can't make those events? You can still donate at the Santa Barbara donation center at 4213 State St.
Donors in the month of February are eligible for a $10 Amazon gift card, redeemable by email.
February is Heart Health Month so donors with Vitalant will also receive a free mini-physical including a check of their pulse, blood pressure and cholesterol level.
Donations of any blood type are needed, but the most severe need is for O types.
O-negative is the universal blood donation type that be transfused to patients when there is no time to wait for a match and O-positive is the most in-demand and transfused blood type.
Platelet donations are also sorely needed with about half of those donations administered to cancer patients.
For more information, visit vitalant.org, or download Vitalant's app or call 877-258-4825.