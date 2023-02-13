Vitalant sponsors blood drives throughout February, offer gift cards for life-saving donations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Vitalant, a non-profit blood services provider, is asking eligible donors to help meet critical patient need for blood donations at one of their upcoming February blood drives.

Blood Drive Schedule:

Can't make those events? You can still donate at the Santa Barbara donation center at 4213 State St.

Donors in the month of February are eligible for a $10 Amazon gift card, redeemable by email.

February is Heart Health Month so donors with Vitalant will also receive a free mini-physical including a check of their pulse, blood pressure and cholesterol level.

Donations of any blood type are needed, but the most severe need is for O types.

O-negative is the universal blood donation type that be transfused to patients when there is no time to wait for a match and O-positive is the most in-demand and transfused blood type.

Platelet donations are also sorely needed with about half of those donations administered to cancer patients.

For more information, visit vitalant.org, or download Vitalant's app or call 877-258-4825.