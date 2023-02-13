Two FEMA/State Recovery Centers close, two remain open and mobile intake centers are available Feb 13/14 and Feb 15/16

SANTA BARBARA, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND VENTURA COUNTIES, Calif. – There are some upcoming changes to FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers in local counties.

Two FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers will permanently close this week:

On Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m., the Veterans Hall Center at 801 Grand St. in San Luis Obispo

On Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m., the Direct Relief Center at 6200 Wallace Becknell Rd. in Santa Barbara

Two FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open:

The Alan Hancock College Center at 800 South College Dr., Building O, Room 300 in Santa Maria will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

The Ventura County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Santa Rosa Hall at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura will be open form 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

A Mobile Registration Intake Center will be available for the following dates and times:

Feb. 13 to 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cayucos Library at 310 B St. in Cayucos

Feb. 15 to 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cambria Library at 1043 Main St. in Cambria

For more information about what you might find at these at these locations, check out our previous reporting when they opened.