Two FEMA/State Recovery Centers close, two remain open and mobile intake centers are available Feb 13/14 and Feb 15/16

SANTA BARBARA, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND VENTURA COUNTIES, Calif. – There are some upcoming changes to FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers in local counties.

Two FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers will permanently close this week:

  • On Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m., the Veterans Hall Center at 801 Grand St. in San Luis Obispo
  • On Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m., the Direct Relief Center at 6200 Wallace Becknell Rd. in Santa Barbara

Two FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open:

A Mobile Registration Intake Center will be available for the following dates and times:

  • Feb. 13 to 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cayucos Library at 310 B St. in Cayucos
  • Feb. 15 to 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cambria Library at 1043 Main St. in Cambria

For more information about what you might find at these at these locations, check out our previous reporting when they opened.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

