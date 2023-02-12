First responders respond to film festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-First responders came to the rescue of a film festival fan on Saturday night.

Firefighters and an ambulance arrived moments after Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis walked onto the red carpet at the Arlington Theater.

Some people thought a fan had fainted, but it it appears a woman near the front of the line to see the tribute was experiencing shortness of breath.

She was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Her condition has not been released.