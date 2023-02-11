UCSB student receives scholarship after surviving cancer as a child

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Mohammad Ameen, a student at UC Santa Barbara, has been recognized as one of Northwestern Mutual Foundation's Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients, a total award of $10,000 for tuition and school fees.

Ameen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, at the age of two.

Although doctors explained school attendance did not need to be part of his routine while battling cancer, Mohammad chose to attend classes regardless.

Following chemotherapy treatments and routine hospital visits, Mohammad's cancer went into remission after eight years.

“From my experience with cancer, I have learned that faith is essential when fighting a life-threatening opponent,” said Mohammad Ameen. “While cancer put many obstacles in my way, I was able to overcome them and actually be more confident in myself."

Now, Mohammad is currently studying actuarial science this semester with the help of a $5000 scholarship from Northwestern Mutual Foundation renewable for next semester for a total of $10,000.

Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Scholarship program has directly supported 210 scholars with more $1.5 million through this scholarship program.

“Childhood cancer robs children and their families of far too much, and that should not include the opportunity to pursue their dreams of a college degree,” said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.