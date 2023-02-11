Easy Lift Transportation moving headquarters on Feb. 14 due to storm-related damage

GOLETA, Calif. – The obvious signs of local storm activity are mostly cleared now, but Easy Lift Transportation's office was badly damaged after recent rain and the non-profit will relocate to 1522 Cook Place, Building 333 in Goleta on Feb. 14.

The previous location of the dial-a-ride service near the Santa Barbara Airport stayed the same for over 20 years.

The cost of replacing storm-damaged offices and equipment and the new move are estimated to be $37,000.

“I want to reassure the South Coast community that our move will not affect our operations at Easy Lift,” said Easy Lift’s Executive Director Ernesto Paredes. “We were able to continue providing lifesaving accessible transportation services during the flood through emergency evacuations as well as regular passenger access to medical care and grocery stores. Continuing to provide our services during our move will be easy compared to that.”

Easy Lift Transportation was founded in 1979 as a special project of the local Easter Seal Society and was incorporated as a non-profit charitable agency in 1981.

Following the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, paratransit services were mandated under federal law and facilitated the expansion of the group into its current form.

“I remain continually amazed by the professionalism and compassion of our team,” continued Paredes. “Our drivers and dispatch team have been under a lot of stress. Some live out of town and had a hard time getting to the Santa Barbara area during the flood. Plus, many are dealing with damage to their own homes and vehicles. And because our passengers are also stressed, our drivers stand in to help calm their nerves and reassure them with a friendly smile.”

Have some questions about the move or about using Easy Lift's services? Contact Melinda Johansson at 805-451-3579 or by email at melinda@easylift.org or you can check out their services page.