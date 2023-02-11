Carpinteria continues storm cleanup projects at local debris basins and Carpinteria City Beach

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Since Jan. 17, Santa Barbara County Flood Control has been moving storm debris from Carpinteria watershed basins to beach reclamation projects at Carpinteria City Beach.

Since that start date, around 14,000 cubic yards of sediment has been removed from the Toro Canyon, Santa Monica, and Arroyo Paredon basins and transported to seaside soil replenishment areas.

Soon, clearing of the Gobernador debris basin will begin with the same beach destinations.

Without these basins, sediment and storm debris would flow to the beach and naturally replace beach soil removed by storms according to Santa Barbara County Flood Control.

With an eye on that natural process interrupted by storm debris basins used to protect people between higher elevations and the beach, SBCFC conducts frequent testing of the mineral and woody debris as it is moved.

Emergency permits were issued to remove debris from Carpinteria Creek and under the Carpinteria Avenue bridge and nearby banks. Completion of this removal is expected by the end of February.

Public Works Director John Ilasin explained, "the heavy and prolonged rainfall of Jan. 9 and 10 did result in some significant flooding and left us with a lot of necessary clean up. We are doing our best to support efforts to clear debris basins and safely reopen public infrastructure.”

Another notable impact from the January storms is that the Carpinteria Creek bike path remains temporarily closed for emergency repairs. The current schedule is to reopen the path for public use by the end of February.